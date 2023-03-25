ST. LOUIS — The exhibit floors of the convention center and attached Dome at America's Center had been transformed to 75 volleyball courts in time for the thousands of young players and their families who began arriving downtown Thursday.

It was the first major tournament from organizer Capitol Sports Center since its President's Day Classic tournament last month was marred by a high-profile traffic accident that severely injured visiting volleyball player Janae Edmondson, 17, while she walked along a downtown street with her family.

The accident touched off a political firestorm in St. Louis and the Missouri Capitol over public safety. Critics accused St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of not taking stronger action to revoke bond for the speeding driver, Daniel Riley, who was facing robbery charges and had already violated his bond dozens of times.

And the city and the regional Convention and Visitors Commission made sure to signal they took safety, and Capitol Sports' experience in St. Louis, seriously.

An entire lane of Washington Avenue in front of the convention center between Seventh and 10th streets had been blocked off and turned into a pedestrian thoroughfare Friday morning. The eastbound lane was still open but westbound traffic on the downtown street was rerouted at Seventh.

"We're sending a very clear message that we value them," said Brian Hall, chief marketing officer of the CVC, also known as Explore St. Louis. The CVC operates America's Center and the Dome.

But on Friday afternoon, the focus was not on the Edmondson's tragic injury, or the acrimonious politics of St. Louis crime, but on serves, sets and spikes.

Some 22,000 young women participate in Capitol Sports' Mideast Qualifier tournament, which runs through Sunday and returns to America's Center and the Dome next weekend.

"They're all really good," Hall told a reporter over the thuds of volleyball hits as he strolled past the dozens of ongoing games Friday.

Capitol Sports remains committed to the four weekend tournaments it hosts in St. Louis, said Hall.

The private volleyball tournament organizer's contract with the convention center runs through 2030 and, when the four February and March tournaments are combined, represents the largest single customer for the downtown convention center.

This weekend is projected to be the eighth-largest 2023 event at America's Center by hotel room nights, with 25,000 attendees and over 10,000 hotel room nights.

Next weekend's tournament, Capitol Sports' last of the year, is even larger, with 27,000 projected attendees and over 12,000 hotel room nights.

"This is a very important customer," Hall said. "The entire downtown tourism community is activated by this."

Capitol Sports has been hosting several of its annual volleyball tournaments in St. Louis for over a decade, and, until last month, there had never been a high-profile public safety incident, Hall said.

Tournament attendees, many of whom travel into St. Louis for the event, are aware of last month's accident, and if they are concerned, "we want to make sure we allay that anxiety," Hall said.

The CVC worked with the St. Louis Police Department, the Downtown Community Improvement District, the St. Louis Sheriff's Department and Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' office to enhance public security and block the street for extra pedestrian safety, Hall said.

There is a public safety plan in place, he said, and CVC employees and contracted security will be visible throughout downtown directing traffic and helping visitors.

Visitors will "see and feel an increased presence of security personnel, including police," Hall said.

But, he pointed out, with thousands of visitors roaming downtown this weekend, the tournament takes care of a major aspect of public safety itself.

"Feet on the street," Hall said, "is a remedy."