More than 1,200 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available on Friday and Saturday in Columbia
MU Health Care has more than 1,200 available COVID-19 vaccine appointments over the next two days in Columbia.

There are more than 600 appointments available on Friday, and more than 600 on Saturday. The vaccination site is located at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at the football stadium. The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will offer the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, which is authorized for people 16 and older.

The vaccines will be given out by appointment only. People can schedule appointments by visiting MU Health Care's vaccine page: muhealth.org/covid19-vaccine-scheduling

Those who do not have access to a computer or need help with scheduling can call MU Health Care's COVID-19 vaccine call center at 573-771-2273, or 573-771-CARE.

All Missourians age 16 and above are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

