More than 10,000 without power in Wildwood, Eureka

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — More than 10,000 Ameren customers in Wildwood, Eureka and other surrounding areas are without power Wednesday night, according to a power outage map on the utility company's website.

According to the map, the outage began about 6 p.m. There is no estimated time yet for power to return.

Traffic lights in the area are also out of order, according to a social media post from Eureka police. Temporary stop signs have been placed at major intersections.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.