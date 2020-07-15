More than 30,000 Ameren customers in St. Louis area are without power

More than 30,000 Ameren customers are without power Wednesday evening, according to an outage map from the power company.
Heavy storms rolled through the area Wednesday, and a tornado watch remains in effect until 9 p.m.
According to the outage map, as of 6:45 p.m., more than 18,500 are without power in St. Louis County; more than 950 in Jefferson County; more than 700 in St. Charles County; more than 300 in St. Louis city, and 32 in Franklin County.
In the Metro East, almost 9,000 are without power in Madison County; more than 2,000 in St. Clair County, and 43 in Monroe County.
