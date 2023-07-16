ST. LOUIS — After crews worked all weekend restoring electrical power to about 41,000 households, just more than 4,200 customers in the St. Louis area remained without electricity midday Sunday, according to Ameren’s outage map.

Thunderstorms on Friday brought heavy rain, hail and damaging winds that toppled electrical poles and downed trees onto powerlines.

Forestry crews, damage assessors, line workers and crews from other states continued to work to restore electricity to customers as quickly as possible, Ameren said Sunday in a Tweet.

More than 80% of the damage was in St. Louis County, officials said, with outages concentrated in the northeastern part of the county from Florissant to Bellefontaine Neighbors.

It was the second time in days that North County took the brunt of a storm. Thousands of residents went without power for days after a destructive storm hit the region July 1. It snapped trees, toppled power lines and killed two in the region.

Thousands in St. Louis area still without power after Friday night's storms Most of the power outages in St. Louis County were concentrated in the northeastern part of the county, from Florissant to Bellefontaine Neighbors. The unincorporated area of Spanish Lake was hit particularly hard.