ST. LOUIS — More than 40,000 Ameren customers in the St. Louis region were still without power Monday evening, leaving some residents throwing away spoiled food and searching for cool places to sleep.

More than 100,000 customers initially lost power Saturday afternoon when storms ripped through the area, knocking down trees and power lines and leaving two dead. The remaining outages are spread throughout the region, but they are especially clustered in parts of north St. Louis and north St. Louis County, in cities such as Overland, Jennings, Pine Lawn and Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Ryan Arnold, vice president of energy delivery at Ameren Missouri, said most customers should have power restored by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. He noted that it can take hours for forestry crews to cut through brush and access downed power lines.

“It takes a while for our crews to even get to these locations,” Arnold said. “… It’s not as easy sometimes to drive up and put the lines back up.”

Mary Ann Corbett, a St. Ann resident, told the Post-Dispatch she has been without power since Saturday afternoon. She tossed more than $50 of perishable food and is staying with relatives because her house gets too hot at night.

“I don’t think we can take another night of this,” Corbett said.

Arnold said Ameren prioritizes critical customers such as hospitals and water plants for repairs, then tries to restore power to homes as quickly as possible.

“We understand that our customers are frustrated, and we ask for patience as our crews work to restore power,” Ameren said in an email Monday.

Wind gusts from Saturday's storms reached up to 70 mph, and falling trees killed two people — a 5-year-old boy in Jennings who was killed when a tree fell through a home, and a 33-year-old woman in St. Louis who died when a tree fell on her car.

Wires hung down from power lines in northside neighborhoods Monday morning. Ameren recommended residents always assume downed wires are live and stay clear of debris that could hide power lines. The company also said customers should take caution around pools of water.

Branches scattered the sidewalks, and a toppled tree rested on the roof of what a nearby resident described as a vacant home.

Lucille Hobson, who lives on San Francisco Street, near Fairground Park, said she couldn’t hear the storms Saturday because of the thick brick facade of her home. But she realized the storm was bad when she took a peek outside, she said.

“Looking out my window, I couldn’t see across the street,” Hobson said.

Hobson hadn't had power since Saturday, and she said she planned to sleep at her daughter's home on Monday night, as temperatures were expected to still be in the 80s at 9 p.m.

Jerry Jackson, who lives on the 4000 block of Kossuth Avenue, lugged a large branch from his backyard into the park after the storm tore it down over the weekend.

“I know the city will take care of it quicker (in the park) than they probably would if I had put it out in the street or something,” Jackson said.

When the storms rolled in, Jackson said he stayed sitting on his porch that overlooks Fairground Park.

“It was kind of scary, man,” Jackson said. “But, it didn't really bother me, though.”

Power at Jackson’s home went out around 4:15 p.m. Saturday and was restored Monday morning.

Like Corbett, the St. Ann resident, Jackson said he threw out his food. Despite the high home temperatures at night, Jackson said he could still fall asleep.

“Since it wasn’t really bad last night, we stayed out as long as we could ’til we got sleepy,” Jackson said. “We just went in, then, all the windows open.”

Daniels sifted through branches and leaves that littered the street, pulling them into a garbage bag. She wanted the block to look good for Tuesday's Fourth of July celebrations, she said.

Daniels said she wished crews removed some of the tree limbs that already littered parts of the park before the storm hit. But as for the storm debris that covered the street, Daniels said, “This is God’s work. We can’t do nothing about it.”

