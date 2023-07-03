ST. LOUIS — More than 53,000 Ameren customers in the St. Louis region remain without power Monday morning, according to a company outage map.

Outages are spread throughout the area, but they are especially clustered in north St. Louis County cities such as Overland, Jennings, Pine Lawn and Bellefontaine Neighbors.

The outages stem from heavy storms that rolled through the region on Saturday afternoon. Wind gusts reached up to 70 mph.

Falling trees during the storm left two people dead — a 5-year-old boy in Jennings who was killed when a tree fell through a home, and a 33-year-old woman in St. Louis who died when a tree fell on her car.