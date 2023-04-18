ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Another round of ramp closures is planned this weekend at the Interstate 270 interchange with Highway 40 (Interstate 64).

For the second straight weekend, ramps from southbound 270 to eastbound 40/64 and from northbound 270 to westbound 40/64 will be shut down at 9 p.m. Friday.

They'll reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

MoDOT said the shutdowns will allow for additional pavement repairs on the ramps and painting of the 270 bridges over the ramps. Another closure of the ramps is scheduled for the following weekend.