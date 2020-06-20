Mosque to mosque march unifies Muslim, Black community in St. Louis

"Muslims stand for justice — as our prophet Muhammad did," Lee said. "We stand in solidarity with Black lives."

Marissa Putnam, 27, and her sister, Teresa Adams, 53, both white, were out marching with the group. One of Putnam's friends helped organize the march. Both said they felt a push recently to educate themselves about racism.

"And I think just showing up shows support," Putnam said. "To be here, standing next to them, and listening."

Azfar Malik, 66, who's lived in St. Louis for nearly four decades, attended the march with his wife, Maheen, 62. They've also been to protests in west county in the past few weeks.

"It's important citizens be treated equally," Malik said. "Irrespective of their race, color or religion."

Charles Bryson, director of the St. Louis Civil Rights Enforcement Agency, joined the march on Saturday, which began around 11 a.m. St. Louis Police rode in front and behind the group, blocking traffic when necessary.

Bryson said he invited Adil Imdad to be on the agency's board to make sure the Muslim community was represented. It's important that this movement, Bryson said, brings all groups together around a common cause.