OLIVETTE — In the depths of the Animal Care and Control building in Olivette, an unsung group of health department workers known as vector control pore over data to determine where to lay traps in an effort to prevent disease.

In the middle of the office, in the 10000 block of Bauer Boulevard, hangs a fake mosquito the size of a Labrador retriever. Below it is a series of tubes and machines. Their purpose: Testing the bug that everyone loves to hate.

One of the group's main goals is to stop the spread of illnesses by mosquitos, which cause more than 700,000 deaths per year worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Those deaths tend to be concentrated in Africa, but North America sees its share of illness-causing infections too. The U.S.' first locally acquired cases of malaria in 20 years happened this month, with four cases appearing in Florida and another in Texas.

In addition to malaria, the bugs, which are most active during the warm summer months, can carry deadly illnesses like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis.

“My biggest thing is educating the public,” said Tony Patullo, a vector control specialist who has worked full time with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health for six years. “We’re never going to get rid of all the mosquitoes. Any time we can help people take care of their own little area, it benefits everybody.”

The vector specialists study several animals, including ticks and rats, but the majority of their work is on mosquitos.

When they find one that tests positive for a disease, they work to alert the public. They send out news releases, and they offer tips on how residents can protect themselves. Wearing bug spray and long-sleeve shirts, for example, can keep infected bugs away.

Other tips include clearing out any standing water near your home and cleaning your gutters. Mosquitoes prefer warmth because it makes for an ideal environment for laying mosquito eggs in warm, standing water.

“If we did not do what we do, then disease-carrying mosquito populations would be allowed to go unchecked,” said James Sayers, environmental manager of the county's vector-borne disease prevention program.

The vector control team traps mosquitoes using water, a net, and a fan. The water invites mosquitoes to lay their larvae, then the fan sucks the bugs into a net they cannot escape. After a night of capturing mosquitoes, the trap is ready to be picked up.

Patullo then sits in front of a tray of mosquitoes and with his tweezers he analyzes and separates each one by species. There are about 50 species of mosquitoes in Missouri, though only some carry diseases.

Once separated, the mosquitos are clustered into a tube, with as many as 15 fitting inside one. A metal pellet is placed in the tube, then the specimen is taken to a machine that furiously shakes the tube until the pellet turns the mosquitoes into a gray liquid: "A mosquito milkshake," as Patullo calls it.

The samples are put in the refrigerated centrifuge to separate the solids and liquids, then buggers are run through the liquids to extract RNA.

Finally, the extracted RNA goes into a machine that tells vector control if the sample has any diseases. If it does, it's time to start alerting the public.

“Our purpose is to reduce human disease,” said Sayers. “In St. Louis County, we have high populations of nuisance mosquitoes. So it's a quality of life thing.”