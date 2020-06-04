Mother Nature gave us a break this May from severe weather

Thank you, Mother Nature. With everything May had to offer, from the pandemic to protests, you decided we needed a break from severe weather for a month.
Nationwide, May 2020 had fewer than normal instances of severe weather, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said. In some cases, severe weather was even historically low.
Severe weather was well below normal in May 2020, especially tornadoes. Watches, moderate/high outlooks, severe reports, and tornadoes were all well below normal, some at or near record low. The following tweets are a summary of just how anomalous May 2020 severe weather was.— NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 2, 2020
Another record low was the number of EF2+ tornadoes, or tornadoes with wind speeds higher than 110 mph, of which there were only two. There were also the fewest number of tornadoes since 1970 with only 59.
Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the NOAA/National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, said this year was unusual because conditions gave fewer chances for severe weather to occur.
“May is usually one of the busiest months of the year,” Bunting said.
The weather service has a few ideas on why this year was so abnormal. Weather is variable, of course, and Bunting points out that averages are made up of a collection of extremes. So just because 2019 was filled with severe weather, he said, that doesn't mean it will hold true for 2020.
Thanks, too, to the jet stream. It stayed further north this year, which Bunting said meant fewer instances to create storms.
There is a downside to less severe weather. Bunting said that thunderstorms bring a lot of water, so areas with crops and vegetation may have seen less rainfall this May.
In St. Louis, specifically, we appreciated that we had fewer storm warnings and tornado watches last month, too. Thomas Spriggs, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in St. Louis, said that from the preliminary numbers, St. Louis did seem to have less severe weather than normal for spring. (But yes, the weather bureau still is collecting official numbers.)
“May can be very active with severe weather,” Spriggs said. “It starts getting warmer, dew points rise, humidity rises, but there are cool stresses too. These are all the ingredients for an active severe weather front.”
And let's not forget: no tornadoes. None in the immediate St. Louis metro for the whole month of May. Usually, Spriggs said, May brings a decent threat of twisters to our area.
The only May tornadoes in the surrounding areas were both in Illinois in Macoupin and Clinton counties. And both were weak and short-lived.
St. Louis is not unaccustomed to severe tornadoes. The Great Cyclone of 1896 struck on May 27 and killed 255 people. It is still the deadliest tornado to ever hit St. Louis and the third most deadly tornado in U.S. history. It ran along today’s Interstate 44 and across the Mississippi, damaging or destroying 7,500 buildings.
Our May 27 this year? 75 degrees and rainy, but it beats a tornado any day.
So thanks again, Mother Nature. 2020 has been a historic year, so we appreciate the historically good weather.
