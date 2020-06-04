Mother Nature gave us a break this May from severe weather

There is a downside to less severe weather. Bunting said that thunderstorms bring a lot of water, so areas with crops and vegetation may have seen less rainfall this May.

In St. Louis, specifically, we appreciated that we had fewer storm warnings and tornado watches last month, too. Thomas Spriggs, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in St. Louis, said that from the preliminary numbers, St. Louis did seem to have less severe weather than normal for spring. (But yes, the weather bureau still is collecting official numbers.)

“May can be very active with severe weather,” Spriggs said. “It starts getting warmer, dew points rise, humidity rises, but there are cool stresses too. These are all the ingredients for an active severe weather front.”

And let's not forget: no tornadoes. None in the immediate St. Louis metro for the whole month of May. Usually, Spriggs said, May brings a decent threat of twisters to our area.

The only May tornadoes in the surrounding areas were both in Illinois in Macoupin and Clinton counties. And both were weak and short-lived.