Motorcyclist dies in crash near Forest Park

ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon after hitting an electric signal while traveling at high speed, St. Louis police said.
The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. in the 5400 block of Forest Park Parkway, near Kingshighway. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious head injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today