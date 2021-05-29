 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Forest Park Parkway
ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon after hitting a street light while traveling at high speed, St. Louis police said.

The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. in the 5400 block of Forest Park Parkway.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious head injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

