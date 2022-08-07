 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist dies Sunday in head-on crash near Defiance

A Troy, Missouri, motorcyclist died Sunday after a head-on crash in St. Charles County, near Defiance.

The accident happened at 2 p.m., on Missouri Highway 94, at its intersection with Route DD.

The motorcycle driver was identified as 34-year-old Michael Arias. He attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone when his eastbound Harley-Davidson collided with an oncoming car, according to a crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Arias was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said. Meanwhile, the two occupants of the car involved in the crash were taken to a hospital with serious and moderate injuries.

