Updated at 2 p.m. with more details
ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Saturday when a car rear-ended his motorcycle while he was stopped at a red traffic light.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash shortly before 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Union Boulevard at Sacramento Avenue, police said.
The driver of the car was treated for minor injures, police said. He remained at the scene with police investigating the crash.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.