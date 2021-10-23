 Skip to main content
MSD adds town halls to talk about St. Louis-area stormwater mitigation efforts
MSD adds town halls to talk about St. Louis-area stormwater mitigation efforts

MSD building stormwater basin near Natural Bridge Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District bought out dozens of houses that frequently flooded near Northern Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis. It demolished them and is building a large basin to absorb the surrounding area's stormwater. Photo by Jacob Barker of the Post-Dispatch

 Jacob Barker

ST. LOUIS — The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, citing strong public interest in stormwater mitigation efforts, said Saturday it has scheduled more online town hall meetings for St. Louis city and St. Louis County residents to ask questions and weigh in on potential solutions.

In addition to the already scheduled 6 p.m. town halls this Monday and Thursday, MSD Project Clear will also present information and take questions on these dates: Tuesday, Nov. 9 (6 p.m.); Thursday, Nov. 11 (6 p.m.); Monday, Nov. 15 (11:30 a.m.); Thursday, Nov. 18 (6 p.m.); Tuesday, Nov. 30 (12:30 p.m.); and Wednesday, Dec. 1 (7 p.m.).

For more information and to sign up, go to www.msdprojectclear.org/townhalls

