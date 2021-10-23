MSD adds town halls to talk about St. Louis-area stormwater mitigation efforts

ST. LOUIS — The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, citing strong public interest in stormwater mitigation efforts, said Saturday it has scheduled more online town hall meetings for St. Louis city and St. Louis County residents to ask questions and weigh in on potential solutions.

In addition to the already scheduled 6 p.m. town halls this Monday and Thursday, MSD Project Clear will also present information and take questions on these dates: Tuesday, Nov. 9 (6 p.m.); Thursday, Nov. 11 (6 p.m.); Monday, Nov. 15 (11:30 a.m.); Thursday, Nov. 18 (6 p.m.); Tuesday, Nov. 30 (12:30 p.m.); and Wednesday, Dec. 1 (7 p.m.).

For more information and to sign up, go to www.msdprojectclear.org/townhalls