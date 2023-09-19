CLAYTON — The murder trial of a Maplewood man ended in a mistrial Tuesday after a prosecutor mentioned details of the man's criminal record during opening statements.

Cole J. Miller, 25, of Maplewood, is accused of shooting and killing Sharif Khan, 32, of Creve Coeur, in March 2021.

Miller was arrested at a Maplewood bar within hours of the shooting and told police that he went to the University City apartment of Khan's girlfriend, got into an argument with Khan and shot him. University City police wrote in court documents that Miller had a "romantic fixation" on the girlfriend and told police he believed she was being trafficked, which was not true.

A jury was sworn in and opening statements began in the trial Tuesday, but St. Louis County Circuit Judge Joseph L. Walsh declared a mistrial a few minutes later after assistant St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Andrew Wrenn read off the indictment in the case at the beginning of his opening statement.

Miller is charged with second-degree murder, receiving stolen property, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Wrenn read to the jury that the unlawful possession charge applies because Miller has a prior conviction for another weapons offense.

Miller's defense attorney Terry Niehoff said Tuesday that before the trial, both sides agreed that the specific details of the charge on Miller's criminal record would not be introduced during the trial. Often in criminal cases, prosecutors are barred from presenting evidence of prior convictions to prove a defendant's guilt.

"I completely believe it was inadvertent by the prosecutor," Niehoff said Tuesday.

Niehoff said he plans to argue that Miller shot Khan in self-defense.

The March 31, 2021, shooting happened outside Khan's girlfriend's apartment in the 700 block of West Canterbury Road in University City.

Police wrote in court documents that Khan's girlfriend told officers she been having problems with a transient man she knew only as “John Mills” and gave police his phone number. Police checked the number and found that Miller had called police from that number Monday alleging the woman had been kidnapped.

A witness saw Khan involved in a scuffle with another man and saw Khan throw a punch before hearing gunfire, charging documents say.

Niehoff said Tuesday he'll argue Khan came out of the building with a baseball bat before the argument with Miller.

Miller was arrested a few hours after the shooting at a bar on South Big Bend Boulevard in Maplewood. He was also accused of having a stolen pistol in his truck.

Miller told police he had gone to the apartment “because he believed the female resident was being trafficked,” charges say. He told officers that after arguing with a man who knocked the cell phone from his hands, he shot the man three times during a struggle, according to the documents.

Miller remains in custody at the St. Louis County jail. A date for a second trial was set Tuesday for February 5.