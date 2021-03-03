Muslim man posts video of Delta Air Lines employee in St. Louis saying he may have been flagged because of his name

ST. LOUIS — A Muslim man was delayed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport last month and ultimately missed his flight, he said, because of his middle name.

St. Louis native Abdallah Mohammed Eid, 28, posted video of his interaction with a Delta Air Lines employee after he missed his flight on Valentine's Day. Included in the video was a Delta employee telling him he may have been stopped because of his middle name.

"Even if she didn't really know why, just bringing up my middle name and that people with my middle name get flagged," Eid said. "I felt like a third-class" citizen.

The Missouri chapter of activist group Council on American-Islamic Relations has called for Delta Air Lines and the U.S. Department of Transportation to investigate the incident.

Eid had a 6 a.m. flight from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to his home, now in Washington. He got to the airport around 5 a.m. and went to the Delta ticket counter to have his ticket printed. When he got to the front of the security line, a TSA agent scanned his ID and told him he had to go back upstairs to the Delta Air Lines check-in desk.