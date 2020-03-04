National and local groups call for removal of Ferguson's city manager

FERGUSON— Two national organizations and a Ferguson-based activist group have called for the removal of interim City Manager Jeffrey Blume.
The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, The Advancement Project and Ferguson Collaborative sent out a press release on the five-year anniversary of a Department of Justice report that condemned Blume's practices as finance manager of Ferguson.
"The community deserves to have a voice in the selection of the city manager, and that position should be held by a person who does not have a history of promoting practices that have a discriminatory impact," said Katurah Topps, Policy Counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
The groups also called out the treatment of protesters escorted out by police at a Feb. 25 city council meeting after the council voted to extend Blume's contract until May 2021.
The city council meeting's agenda did not allow public discussion until after the vote on Blume's contract extension.
The council continued the vote and rest of the meeting while protesters openly expressed their outrage.
No one was arrested at the meeting according to Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong.