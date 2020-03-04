National and local groups call for removal of Ferguson's city manager

FERGUSON— Two national organizations and a Ferguson-based activist group have called for the removal of interim City Manager Jeffrey Blume.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, The Advancement Project and Ferguson Collaborative sent out a press release on the five-year anniversary of a Department of Justice report that condemned Blume's practices as finance manager of Ferguson.

"The community deserves to have a voice in the selection of the city manager, and that position should be held by a person who does not have a history of promoting practices that have a discriminatory impact," said Katurah Topps, Policy Counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

The groups also called out the treatment of protesters escorted out by police at a Feb. 25 city council meeting after the council voted to extend Blume's contract until May 2021.