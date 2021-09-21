National chess championship returns to St. Louis after a year off

ST. LOUIS — The country’s best chess players are coming back to St. Louis next month for another national championship.

The men’s field announced Tuesday by the St. Louis Chess Club, which hosts the tournament, includes Fabiano Caruana and Wesley So, ranked No. 2 and No. 6 in the world, respectively. The women’s side is headlined by seven-time tournament champion Irina Krush and 18-year-old Carissa Yip, who won last year’s U.S. Girls Junior Championship.

The tournament runs Oct. 5-19 and marks a return to in-person play in the Central West End after the pandemic forced the tournament online last year.

Games will begin streaming at 3 p.m. daily at www.uschesschamps.com.

The events will also see the induction of local chess evangelists Rex and Jeanne Sinquefield in the national chess hall of fame. The Sinquefields founded the St. Louis Chess Club in the Central West End and have spent millions of dollars of building the city into an international hotspot for the game and home to the World Chess Hall of Fame.

