National Guard responds to protesters in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — The Missouri National Guard responded as about 50 protesters blocked Big Bend Boulevard near the Richmond Heights police station on Sunday afternoon.

The death of a black man at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis has touched off protests both violent and peaceful across the country, including in the St. Louis area.

As they barricaded the roadway, protesters in Richmond Heights invoked the name of Terry Tillman, a man who was fatally shot by a Richmond Heights Police officer in 2019. One driver left his car and got into a fist fight with protesters, before police wearing helmets and shields ordered protesters off the roadway.

National guardsmen arrived and surrounded the police department building.

Protesters near the St. Louis Galleria were also ordered off of Clayton Road.

David Carson with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this story.

