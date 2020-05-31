National Guard responds to protesters in Richmond Heights

Two women walk past national guards members along Dale Ave. on Sunday May 31, 2020, as protests continue in the St. Louis area Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
A fight breaks out between a motorist upset about the protesters blocking the road on Big Bend in Richmond Heights on Sunday May 31, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Two women walk past national guards members along Dale Ave. on Sunday May 31, 2020, as protests continue in the St. Louis area Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Members of the Missouri national guard stage along Dale Ave. on Sunday May 31, 2020, as protests continue in the St. Louis area Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
All entrances to the St. Louis Galleria mall are barricaded and blocked off to vehicle traffic with a heavy police presence in the area. Protests across the country continue after the death of George Floyd who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
RICHMOND HEIGHTS — The Missouri National Guard responded as about 50 protesters blocked Big Bend Boulevard near the Richmond Heights police station on Sunday afternoon.
The death of a black man at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis has touched off protests both violent and peaceful across the country, including in the St. Louis area.
As they barricaded the roadway, protesters in Richmond Heights invoked the name of Terry Tillman, a man who was fatally shot by a Richmond Heights Police officer in 2019. One driver left his car and got into a fist fight with protesters, before police wearing helmets and shields ordered protesters off the roadway.
National guardsmen arrived and surrounded the police department building.
Protesters near the St. Louis Galleria were also ordered off of Clayton Road.
David Carson with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this story.
Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344
@RachelDRice on Twitter
rrice@post-dispatch.com
We're presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!