National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes hit region over weekend

ST. LOUIS — It was five tornadoes — not just two — that tore through southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois on Sunday night, the National Weather Service confirmed.
The EF3 twister that blew through St. Mary, Missouri, and Chester, Illinois, ran for a "staggering" 42.4 miles, the weather service tweeted Tuesday night.
An EF3 tornado that hit Fredericktown, Missouri, ran for 16.5 miles, while the other three were placed at 2 miles each or less, the weather service said.
Initial reports had indicated that at least two tornadoes were to blame for the miles of damage done to communities in Madison and Ste. Genevieve counties in Missouri and Randolph County in Illinois.
We have now confirmed FIVE tornadoes from Sunday evening. Two EF-3s, two EF-1s, and another EF-0 tornado. The tornado track including St. Mary, MO and Chester, IL is up to a staggering 42.4 miles long! NOTE - this data is preliminary and could change as new data is received. pic.twitter.com/bsW0ajEzO1— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) October 27, 2021
But as the damage surveys continue, the National Weather Service on Tuesday night updated its data. It's still considered a preliminary report, and could change. The damage surveys are being conducted by teams from the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.
Of the remaining tornadoes, two EF1 twisters were confirmed in Missouri: in Black, an unincorporated community in northern Reynolds County, and one southwest of Fredericktown.
The fifth tornado was an EF0, which ran for about 2 miles near Richview, Illinois, in Washington County.
The tornadoes caused fairly extensive damage in some areas, but authorities had not reported a single fatality nor severe injury in the storms that downed buildings, trees and power lines.
In Fredericktown, a city of about 4,000 about 85 miles south of St. Louis, RVs were left on their sides, metal siding was twisted around the trunks of trees and more than 10 buildings were leveled with many more significantly damaged.
In the path of the second tornado was St. Mary, a city of fewer than 400 people in Ste. Genevieve County. Authorities credited a warning siren for helping get people inside before the tornado blew through town.
From St. Mary, the storm barreled across the Mississippi River into Illinois and the community of Chester. Fire Chief Marty Bert said the main damage in town was confined to power lines and downed trees.
Tornado strength is evaluated according to an enhanced F-scale rating that runs from EF0 to EF5. Twisters rated an EF2 or higher are considered significant storms.