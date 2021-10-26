National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes hit region over weekend

ST. LOUIS — It was five tornadoes — not just two — that tore through southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois on Sunday night, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The EF3 twister that blew through St. Mary, Missouri, and Chester, Illinois, ran for a "staggering" 42.4 miles, the weather service tweeted Tuesday night.

An EF3 tornado that hit Fredericktown, Missouri, ran for 16.5 miles, while the other three were placed at 2 miles each or less, the weather service said.

Initial reports had indicated that at least two tornadoes were to blame for the miles of damage done to communities in Madison and Ste. Genevieve counties in Missouri and Randolph County in Illinois.

But as the damage surveys continue, the National Weather Service on Tuesday night updated its data. It's still considered a preliminary report, and could change. The damage surveys are being conducted by teams from the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.

Of the remaining tornadoes, two EF1 twisters were confirmed in Missouri: in Black, an unincorporated community in northern Reynolds County, and one southwest of Fredericktown.

The fifth tornado was an EF0, which ran for about 2 miles near Richview, Illinois, in Washington County.