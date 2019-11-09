An argument between neighbors in Valley Park ended with one person dead and another with minor injuries early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a call about an argument in the 700 block of Vest Avenue in Valley Park at 1:44 a.m. One neighbor was stabbed and taken to a local hospital, where the victim died, St. Louis County Police said. Another neighbor tried to break up the fight and received minor injuries.
The suspect fled the scene but was arrested in St. Louis a short time later by St. Louis Metropolitan Police.
No further details were available. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.