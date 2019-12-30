New Build-A-Bear Workshop to open in downtown St. Louis on Saturday
Build-A Bear turns 20

FILE PHOTO: Addie Mayberry, 7, of Fenton stands in line with her bear she named Boo at the Build-A-Bear Workshop inside the St. Louis Science Center on Friday, Oct. 27 2017. To mark its 20th anniversary, Build-A-Bear Workshop gave away 20 free bears to the first 20 customers at each of its St. Louis area stores. Addie's grandmother brought her to the store for the free giveaway. They were among the first in line and they both received a free bear. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Build-A-Bear will mark the opening of its new downtown St. Louis store this Saturday with giveaways, raffles, mascot appearances and other activities.

The new Build-A-Bear Workshop is located at 415 S. 18th St., near Union Station and the site of the company’s new corporate headquarters. The Overland-based company, the recipient of city tax incentives, plans to move into the new headquarters next spring.

A ribbon-cutting at 9:55 a.m. will feature the retailer’s mascot, Bearemy, and company founder Maxine Clark.

The store will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

