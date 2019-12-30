New Build-A-Bear Workshop to open in downtown St. Louis on Saturday

ST. LOUIS — Build-A-Bear will mark the opening of its new downtown St. Louis store this Saturday with giveaways, raffles, mascot appearances and other activities.
The new Build-A-Bear Workshop is located at 415 S. 18th St., near Union Station and the site of the company’s new corporate headquarters. The Overland-based company, the recipient of city tax incentives, plans to move into the new headquarters next spring.
A ribbon-cutting at 9:55 a.m. will feature the retailer’s mascot, Bearemy, and company founder Maxine Clark.
The store will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.