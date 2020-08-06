New COVID hospitalizations see two-day drop, but the St. Louis area's weekly average stays in 'red zone'

New reported hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus edged downward Thursday for a second consecutive day.

Local health officials announced 31 new admissions, after recording 40 the day prior.

Just two days ago, there had been 55 new admissions reported at regional hospitals — a higher number than the St. Louis area had seen since early in the pandemic, and one that exceeds what the local hospital system can sustain, officials said.

But even with the two-day decline, the moving seven-day average remains above the crucial threshold of 40, bumping down slightly from 44 Wednesday to 43 Thursday.

“Any time especially that rolling seven-day admissions gets above 40, we know that that is in our red zone," said Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, at his most recent press conference, held Wednesday.

The brief drop in new hospitalizations does not necessarily mean that the virus' prevalence in the region is diminishing, either.