LINCOLN COUNTY — Evidence presented in court Friday revealed new details in what prosecutors call an intimidation campaign against the man leading the corruption probe into the infamous early investigations of Pam Hupp.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Randy Lambert testified Friday that he received several threatening texts from an obscured number last year while he was investigating law enforcement misconduct after the 2011 stabbing death of Hupp’s friend Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria. Faria’s husband, Russell Faria, was initially convicted of her death, but he was found not guilty in a second trial.

The initial investigation has been widely panned for overlooking Hupp, now charged in Betsy Faria’s death.

Former Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mike Merkel, 43, was one of two detectives who interviewed Hupp after Betsy Faria’s death and offered her a theory that led her to implicate Betsy Faria’s husband. Merkel and two of his relatives — his wife and former civilian sheriff’s office employee Rebecca “Becky” Merkel, and his brother, federal agent Kevin Merkel — have since been charged with first-degree harassment and second-degree stalking of a law enforcement officer in connection with the texts to Lambert, the deputy leading the misconduct probe.

The hearing on Friday laid out the evidence in Mike Merkel’s case, including testimony from Lambert and two Troy, Missouri, police detectives who investigated the harassment claims.

Lambert testified that the messages came to his former department cellphone the evening of March 14, 2022, and included pictures of his county cruiser outside a Wentzville restaurant, photos of him drinking a beer as he ate dinner and a message reading: “I have video of you drinking and getting into your county car. We are watching you closely. You should stop throwing stones at glass houses or yours will come down first and fast.”

Lambert said he soon believed the texts were Mike Merkel “telling me to back off” from looking into the Faria investigation.

Betsy Faria’s death and the resulting investigation garnered national attention after Hupp pleaded guilty in 2019 to another killing. The saga sparked local news investigations, multiple podcasts, a series of episodes on NBC’s “Dateline” and a scripted NBC show, “The Thing About Pam,” starring Renee Zellweger, exploring the crimes and glaring problems in the investigation.

Russell Faria, who spent more than three years behind bars before his conviction in his wife’s death was overturned, attended the hearing Friday, calling the evidence against Mike Merkel “appalling.” The corruption review is ongoing, but Faria said he’s eager to see its conclusions.

“You can see they’re scared of what it’s going to find,” he said after the hearing. “I want to see what other names come out and just how deep it goes.”

Mike Merkel’s defense attorney Donald Weaver argued Friday that his client’s charges should be thrown out because they violate his right to free speech. He argued there was “no actual threat of physical violence” made in the texts and Mike Merkel never directly messaged Lambert.

Assistant prosecutor Dulany Harms countered that Mike Merkel and his family members used a “shell game” to mask the origins of messages that clearly threatened Lambert’s job and well-being. Harms, a longtime prosecutor, was brought on to the Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office exclusively to handle cases related to Hupp.

Circuit Judge David Mobley ruled Friday there was enough evidence against Mike Merkel for the case to move forward.

The evidence

The evidence presented Friday included surveillance images, phone records and testimony revealing new details about the threats to Lambert.

Lincoln County prosecutor Mike Wood announced the misconduct probe into the Faria case in December 2021 the day he charged Hupp with Betsy Faria’s death. Lambert said Friday that soon after, he instructed a detective who knew Mike Merkel to ask if he and an attorney would submit to an interview for the investigation.

“He basically said we can go (expletive) ourselves,” Lambert testified.

The threatening texts came a few months later, Lambert said. Prosecutors presented surveillance images showing that Mike and Becky Merkel were out to dinner with their children the evening of March 14, 2022, at a Texas Roadhouse in Wentzville where Lambert and his wife were also eating. Investigators testified the meeting appeared to be a coincidence. Surveillance images presented Friday appear to show Mike and Becky Merkel taking photographs of Lambert’s vehicle.

Lambert said later that night his former department cell received texts that included photos of himself at the restaurant with a beer in his hand and a close-up photo of his cruiser and its license plate outside the restaurant. Lambert told the judge he was off duty and that he was not drunk that night.

Troy police detectives took over the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

A series of search warrants revealed the texts were sent by Mike Merkel’s brother, Kevin, an agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency, using his work phone and a number-masking app called Burner, detectives testified. Kevin Lambert remains on suspension at the federal agency.

The texts introduced in court Friday also included a mention that Lambert could see a repeat of “Mandeville.”

Lambert’s testimony shed light on that threat Friday.

Lambert said that in 2006, while working as a police officer in Mandeville, Louisiana, he faced harassment and a threat of arrest when he truthfully testified about the town’s former mayor, Eddie Price. Price called him and other officers to request a reduced charge against a wealthy friend who beat a woman unconscious. A yearslong corruption investigation eventually led to another officer and Price both pleading guilty to perjury.

A prosecutor with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office praised Lambert at the conclusion of that case, however, saying Lambert’s truthful testimony led higher-ups in his own department to threaten criminal charges against him and run him out of the department, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported.

“I was threatened to be arrested for perjury,” Lambert said on the stand Friday. “They burned stuff in my yard and sent the same type of threats ... but I told the truth.”

The judge, Mobley, said Friday that the mention of Mandeville in the texts was “key” in his decision to allow the felony charges against Mike Merkel to go forward.

Becky and Kevin Merkel, both of whom attended Friday’s hearing, are scheduled for similar hearings in the coming weeks.

The Hupp saga

Lambert and other detectives have stayed quiet so far on the conclusions of the corruption probe.

Early investigations into Faria’s 2011 death, led by Mike Merkel and other detectives, did not focus on Hupp, despite her being named as the sole beneficiary of Betsy Faria’s $150,000 life insurance policy days before her death.

Russell Faria had an alibi backed by four people, surveillance images and receipts, but was nevertheless prosecuted and found guilty.

Mike Merkel, then still a Lincoln County Sheriff’s detective, testified at the retrial that a camera at the crime scene showed “absolutely nothing” and seemingly malfunctioned. Faria’s defense attorney Joel Schwartz called that testimony into question when he presented more than 100 photos that included images showing a trail of blood at the crime scene.

Scrutiny of the initial investigation intensified in 2016 when Hupp killed a mentally and physically disabled man, Louis Gumpenberger, 33, in her O’Fallon, Missouri, home. Hupp claimed Gumpenberger had tried to kidnap her at knifepoint, but her story fell apart after investigators listened to the 911 call and traced money Hupp paid to Gumpenberger.

Hupp is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for Gumpenberger’s death.

Wood took office as Lincoln County prosecutor in 2019 and charged Hupp in June 2021 with first-degree murder in Betsy Faria’s death. His office plans to seek the death penalty in the case, which is being tried in Greene County. No trial date has been set.

Russell Faria named Mike Merkel and two other investigators in a civil suit over his case that ended in a $2 million settlement for Faria in 2020.