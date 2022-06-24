New Florissant and New Halls Ferry roads under I-270 to close temporarily

FLORISSANT — Crews will temporarily close New Florissant Road between Dunn and Pershall road — directly under Interstate 270 — beginning at 8 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

The closure will allow workers to begin paving the first portion of the new bridge at I-270 over New Florissant Road, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Also, during the same time frame, New Halls Ferry Road between Dunn and Pershall road will be closed to allow crews to begin the removal of an I-270 bridge there.

Detours will be marked for both projects.

The closure and construction work are part of the $278 million I-270 North Project infrastructure upgrades.