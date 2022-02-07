New Florissant Road at I-270 to close this weekend for bridge work

FLORISSANT — Major delays are expected on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County this weekend due to closures in the I-270/South New Florissant Road area.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, South New Florissant at I-270 will close in both directions.

Also planned then is closure of the entrance ramp from Hanley Road to eastbound I-270 and the reduction of eastbound and westbound I-270 to one lane each over South New Florissant.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, the Missouri Department of Transportation says.

The closures will allow the partial demolition of the existing I-270 bridge over New Florissant and preparation work for building a new I-270 bridge over that street.

