FLORISSANT — All lanes of New Florissant Road near Interstate 270 will shut down each night next week to allow final stages of construction of a new 270 bridge over the street.

Beginning Sunday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said, New Florissant between Dunn and Pershall roads will be closed in both directions from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. This will continue through next Saturday night, Feb. 11.

During the same overnight periods, up to two lanes of I-270 in each direction will be closed as needed.

In addition, one lane of New Florissant in each direction will be shut down each day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m, with single lanes of eastbound and westbound I-270 closing intermittently.