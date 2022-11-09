New Florissant to close between Dunn and Pershall Nov. 18-21

ST. LOUIS — Crews will close New Florissant Road between Dunn and Pershall roads at the end of next week in order to remove the remainder of the Interstate 270 bridge, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release Wednesday.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and end 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21.

Additionally, traffic on I-270 will be each reduced to one eastbound and one westbound lane over New Florissant during the period.

Drivers are encouraged to choose alternate routes.

The work is part of the I-270 North Project project. For more information, go to www.i270north.org.

Editor’s note: Start time of closing has been corrected.