NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — New Halls Ferry Road will shut down in both directions under Interstate 270 overnight Friday to allow construction work.
The closure, between Dunn and Pershall roads, will be in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
During the shutdown, crews will drive pile for foundations for a new I-270 bridge over New Halls Ferry.
Mark Schlinkmann
Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
