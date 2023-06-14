ST. LOUIS COUNTY — New Halls Ferry Road will be shut down in both directions under Interstate 270 this weekend to allow demolition of the last section of the old Halls Ferry bridge.
The closure, between Dunn and Pershall roads, will be in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
The work is part of the ongoing $278 million rehab of the North County segment of the interstate.
Mark Schlinkmann
Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
