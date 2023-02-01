New Halls Ferry to close at I-270 this weekend

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — New Halls Ferry Road will be closed in both directions under Interstate 270 this weekend to accommodate removal of part of the highway bridge.

The shutdown, between Dunn and Pershall roads, will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, with reopening planned by 5 a.m. Monday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation recommends that drivers use Dunn and Pershall between West Florissant Avenue and Old Halls Ferry Road during the closure.

Replacing the highway bridge is part of MoDOT's ongoing $278 million upgrade of I-270 in North County.