SHREWSBURY — After hearing pleas from Catholics to save their churches, the Archdiocese of St. Louis has proposed new maps showing a consolidation of half of the 178 parishes across the region.

New draft models from 15 geographic planning areas in the “All Things New” reorganization show 88 “pastorates” — groups of one or more parishes that will be served by a single priest.

The maps show the greatest consolidation of parishes in St. Louis city and much of St. Louis County while most parishes in Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Valley Park and Eureka would remain intact on their own.

Parish leaders in each pastorate will be charged with deciding how each pastorate is structured, including where and when Sunday Mass will be held.

“There are still a lot of question marks,” said Jason Bolte of Save Rome of the West, a group fighting to keep churches open. “It does baffle me if you look at areas like St. Charles and parts of Franklin County where there’s a lot of growth, they’re being hit pretty hard. And then areas that are stagnating growth are being left alone.”

Even parishes that appear untouched on the maps could be affected by losing a priest or combining with other parishes’ ministries including schools, said Father Chris Martin, the archdiocese’s vicar for strategic planning.

The pastorates were created from “the fruit of the feedback we received from the people” on factors like traffic patterns and existing collaborations among parishes, Martin said.

“The balance really is about what is the most prudent pastoral care, priest availability and long-term parish viability,” Martin said.

The first question to be settled is whether the latest parish groupings are the best fit. Then archdiocese leaders will make recommendations for primary worship sites within each pastorate, but the decisions will likely fall with individual priests and their parishioners, Martin said.

Priests have also been told to “expect a significant reassignment in the coming months” with at least 20% of priests being moved, Martin said.

Catholics got their first look at possible parish mergers at listening sessions in November. After surveys and feedback from the sessions, the various options were reworked into one draft for each area.

Save Rome of the West posted the draft models Tuesday after they were leaked by a church leader. St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski will release the final plan on Pentecost Sunday, May 28.

Archdiocesan leaders have said the downsizing is necessary as both the number of Catholic faithful and the priests to serve them have dwindled in recent decades.

Ken Battis, president of Save Our St. Louis Parishes, anticipates a “Catholic hunger games” scenario where parishes in each pastorate battle for survival.

“I can’t imagine a more disruptive plan than ‘We’re gonna lock the three of you parishes in the room and whoever comes out standing wins,’” Battis said. “That doesn’t seem Christian to me let alone Catholic or pastoral.”

The latest drafts show a Hispanic parish being established at St. Barnabas in O’Fallon instead of St. Gianna in Wentzville, where parishioners mounted a vigorous opposition to the plan.

Historic churches near downtown St. Louis, including St. Mary of Victories, St. John Nepomuk and Sts. Peter and Paul will be spared closure but will not be assigned priests.

St. Cecilia with its popular Mexican fish fries in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis will not be moved to another church as originally proposed but will remain a Hispanic parish without geographic boundaries.

The 18 parishes in north St. Louis County will be combined into six groups and the eight parishes in north St. Louis city will go down to three, with only St. Alphonsus Liguori “the Rock” on north Grand Boulevard standing alone.

Close to 3,000 Catholics from 120 parishes have signed a “procurator mandate” in protest of large-scale parish mergers while preparing for possibilities including civil lawsuits and appeals to Vatican courts through canon, or church law.

Bolte said Save Rome of the West would continue its work to fight the closure of any church.

“This is God’s sacred holy ground ... you don’t just shut it down,” Bolte said.

