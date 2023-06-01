ST. LOUIS — Go! St. Louis is replacing its longtime flagship marathon with a new race centered on downtown St. Louis, officials announced Thursday.

The new race, called the Greater St. Louis Marathon, will take place on April 27 and start and finish downtown. It will include a post-event finish line festival hosted by St. Louis City SC at CityPark, the new soccer stadium at Market and North 20 streets.

Go! St. Louis is partnering with regional business group Greater St. Louis Inc. on the new marathon in a bid to "activate" the downtown area, officials said in a release.

“I’m ecstatic that our organization has an opportunity to collaborate on this exciting new partnership with Greater St. Louis Inc., St. Louis City SC and other important stakeholders to offer a new and refreshed event experience to the region,” Mona Vespa, President of GO! St. Louis, said in a statement.