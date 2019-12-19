New St. Louis County police board commits to change, stamping out bias

Updated at 6:30 p.m.

CLAYTON — The chairman of the overhauled St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners promised changes that would make the board more accessible to the public and said its new members were committed to stamping out bias after a gay police sergeant won a $20 million verdict in a workplace discrimination lawsuit.

William Ray Price Jr. publicly praised Chief Jon Belmar’s leadership during the board meeting on Thursday for creating a Diversity and Inclusion Unit. But he said in an interview after the meeting it was too soon to say whether the board would keep Belmar in the role.

“We have not spoken about that,” he said. Did he expect to? He answered, “We’ll have to see how things go along.”

The police board met on Thursday for the first time since County Executive Sam Page replaced four of the five commissioners following the Oct. 24 jury verdict that roiled the county. And it recognized the promotion of Keith Wildhaber, who had sued the county after being passed up for promotion 23 times.