New vigil for victims of violence debuts in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A new vigil dedicated to honoring those killed by violence each year debuted in north St. Louis on Friday night.

Grieving families gathered at Williams Temple Church of God, 1500 Union Boulevard, to hear the names of those killed last year read aloud as well as remarks from local leaders trying to shorten the list in 2022.

They heard from Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, who quoted Matthew 5:4 from the Bible — "Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted" — and assured those in the pews she's working hard on new solutions to old problems.

City police Chief John Hayden, who spoke after Jones, outlined current attempts at those solutions. He said his officers would continue to focus patrols in areas data shows to be the most problematic and bring along social workers to try and help people before they commit a crime. He said officers would also continue work to build relationships with residents, work that's crucial to gaining cooperation of crime witnesses — and urged those in attendance to reach out.

"If we dare to work together, I am so optimistic about the city we can be," he said.