Newborn elephant calf dies at St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS — After several weeks, newborn Asian elephant calf Avi died Sunday morning, the St. Louis Zoo announced.

Avi was born July 6 with "developmental impairments" that limited his ability to feed, and his condition did not improve despite feeding assistance and continuous intravenous treatments. The calf's condition deteriorated rapidly over the last 48 hours, and zoo officials euthanized him Sunday morning.

"Everyone here is just devastated right now," Zoo President and CEO Jeffrey Bonner said in a statement. "Our team of professional elephant care experts did everything possible to help improve the calf's health. Unfortunately, in the end, it just wasn't enough as his health complications were too severe."

Zoo officials said the calf's mother, Rani, was nearby during his short 27-day life. An elephant pregnancy lasts about 22 months and a calf weighs between 250 and 350 pounds at birth.