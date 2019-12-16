Eamonn Duffy, 9, sleds down his front yard in Shaw on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. St. Louis was under a winter storm advisory for Sunday, and was expected to get three to six inches. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — The next round of winter weather Monday could dump several inches of snow in parts of the St. Louis region.
Freezing rain was changing back to snow early Monday. In St. Charles County, near Highway 364, for example, snow was falling moderately about 6 a.m., but drizzle only was falling near St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Forecasters expect it to be all snow from about 9 a.m. on Monday.
Roads across the St. Louis metro were mostly in decent shape Monday morning, but MoDOT and IDOT had trucks out as they prepared for another round of snow later in the day.
At Lambert, about 20 departing flights and 20 arriving flights were canceled as of 6 a.m. Monday, due to the winter storm. Crews worked through night and the landing strips were in good condition, Lambert said on social media.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring said there could be an additional 3 to 7 inches of snow, including a swath along Interstate 44 in Missouri, and 2 to 5 inches in the area along and just north of Interstate 70 in Illinois.
Areas south of St. Louis should see freezing rain accumulations of up to .15 inches of ice, the Weather Service said.
More schools had called off classes for the day.
On Sunday, storm covered the metro area with about 2 to 4 inches of snow.The snow Sunday caused dozens of vehicle crashes, shutting down parts of Interstate 70 and Highway 40 for hours.
In St. Francois County, a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67 killed three people from Bonne Terre. A driver lost control on the Big River Bridge about 5 p.m. Sunday and hit three pedestrians who were attending to a vehicle from an earlier crash, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
