No bones about it: Fossil hunters unearth what Missouri dinosaur really looked like

It lacked the crests of later hadrosaurs, had bigger teeth — and the kicker: an unexpected 3-inch thumb spike on its front feet, possibly for defense or for males to use in sparring to impress females.

The bones will eventually go to Chicago for further research. Makovicky said tests could be run on the dinosaur’s teeth to get a better sense of the temperatures it lived in and whether the area was wet or dry. He’s also hoping to get some rock samples from the site to better pin down its age.

“We can start asking some broader questions about the environment,” he said.

Darrough said he’s hopeful the Field Museum will also re-create the Parrosaurus skeleton for public exhibit and expects to get his own copy. In the meantime, he started work getting the juvenile skeleton ready for viewing at the museum in Ste. Genevieve. He already has a name for the exhibit — “Tale of a Tail” — and plans to make 3D prints of the leg with the spiked thumb.

“Kids will be able to shake hands with the Missouri dinosaur,” he said.