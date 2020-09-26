No one injured by derailed train in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A train partially derailed here Friday night, but police and the a railroad spokesman said no one was injured and no nearby buildings were damaged.
The Norfolk Southern freight train derailed Friday night near the intersection of South Elizabeth and Ferguson avenues, sending ten cars off the track.
Police and a Norfolk Southern spokesman, Jeff DeGraff, said there were no injuries to crew or others and no homes or other buildings were damaged.
DeGraff said the cars were all empty and there were no spills. He said the cars were removed from the track by 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and the track should be reopened Saturday evening, after workers repair the damage.
The cause is still being investigated, he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!