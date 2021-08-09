No sweat? No chance: Prepare for high temps and an uncomfortably hot heat index

Blazing hot temperatures and a dangerously high heat index are in the works for the St. Louis region for the next several days.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the entire area that will run from about noon Tuesday through 8 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures will range from the mid-to-upper 90s for the next several days, but the heat index will make it feel more like 105 to 109 degrees Fahrenheit.

Spot storms are also a possibility.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous activities and take frequent breaks, particularly for those who must be outside.

It's also advised to pay extra attention to older residents, children and pets.

For residents in the St. Louis metro region, information on cooling centers or energy assistance related to the excessive heat is just a phone call or website away:

• United Way of Greater St. Louis: 800-427-4626 or (from a landline phone) 211; online, visit https://www.211helps.org, which includes a city-by-city list of cooling centers.

• Cool Down St. Louis: 314-241-7668