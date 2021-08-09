 Skip to main content
No sweat? No chance: Prepare for high temps and an uncomfortably hot heat index
No sweat? No chance: Prepare for high temps and an uncomfortably hot heat index

1. Hydration is key. Water consumption varies based on the dog’s size and their activity level, but Pet Health Network advises doing so every 15–20 minutes.

2. Limit your dog's activity on hot days. The American Humane Society recommends being active with your dog during the morning and evening hours and limiting their outdoor activity at midday, which tends to be the hottest part of the day.

3. Don't give your dog a hair cut. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, longer coats actually help dogs regulate their internal temperature when it’s hot. It also protects your dog from sunburn.

4. Never keep your dog in a parked car. Twenty-eight states currently have laws that criminalize leaving dogs unattended in parked cars.

5. Know the warning signs of canine heatstroke. According to the American Humane Society, symptoms of this life-threatening condition include: “excessive panting, dark or bright red tongue and gums, lethargy, stumbling, seizures, diarrhea and vomiting.” If you suspect your dog is experiencing heatstroke, consult a veterinarian immediately

Blazing hot temperatures and a dangerously high heat index are in the works for the St. Louis region for the next several days.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the entire area that will run from about noon Tuesday through 8 p.m. Thursday. 

Temperatures will range from the mid-to-upper 90s for the next several days, but the heat index will make it feel more like 105 to 109 degrees Fahrenheit.

Spot storms are also a possibility.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous activities and take frequent breaks, particularly for those who must be outside. 

It's also advised to pay extra attention to older residents, children and pets.

For residents in the St. Louis metro region, information on cooling centers or energy assistance related to the excessive heat is just a phone call or website away:

• United Way of Greater St. Louis: 800-427-4626 or (from a landline phone) 211; online, visit https://www.211helps.org, which includes a city-by-city list of cooling centers.

• Cool Down St. Louis: 314-241-7668

