No walk-ins or pediatric vaccine appointments in St. Louis County until more doses arrive

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Pediatric doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine did not arrive as expected in St. Louis County on Friday, meaning no walk-ins will be accepted nor new appointments made until they do, officials said.

The county pre-ordered 3,600 doses but received just 300, health department spokesman Christopher Ave said. Ave said the county was expecting thousands more Friday, but those did not arrive. The next shipment is expected Monday or Tuesday.

Ave said the county would not make new appointments nor take walk-ins until it has enough vaccine in hand.

The 300 doses that St. Louis County received will be administered Saturday at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley to those who have already made appointments.

The approval of the vaccine for children ages 5-11 set off a hunt among families for vaccination slots. Pharmacies opened appointments first, but were quickly snatched up. More have opened in recent days.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Madison County health officials are scheduling appointments for children starting Wednesday, online at www.madisonchd.org or by calling (618) 692-8954, ext. 2.