No walk-ins or pediatric vaccine appointments in St. Louis County until more doses arrive

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Pediatric doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine did not arrive as expected in St. Louis County on Friday, meaning no walk-ins will be accepted nor new appointments made until they do, officials said.
The county pre-ordered 3,600 doses but received just 300, health department spokesman Christopher Ave said. Ave said the county was expecting thousands more Friday, but those did not arrive. The next shipment is expected Monday or Tuesday.
Ave said the county would not make new appointments nor take walk-ins until it has enough vaccine in hand.
The 300 doses that St. Louis County received will be administered Saturday at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley to those who have already made appointments.
The approval of the vaccine for children ages 5-11 set off a hunt among families for vaccination slots. Pharmacies opened appointments first, but were quickly snatched up. More have opened in recent days.
Madison County health officials are scheduling appointments for children starting Wednesday, online at www.madisonchd.org or by calling (618) 692-8954, ext. 2.
The federal Vaccines.gov website is also now listing open appointments, and area officials have been listing upcoming clinics.
Medicine Shoppe pharmacies in Affton and Pevely ordered the second-highest number of doses for any single location in the state, at 2,700. An employee of the Affton location on Friday said that the store had not received any yet. A Pevely employee said they'd ordered 1,800 and received 30. Affton was expecting some Tuesday.
Hospitals and health departments dominated the list of those placing the largest orders, according to state data obtained by the Post-Dispatch. Mercy hospitals across the state ordered a total of 4,200 doses.
Seven Walgreens locations also ordered between 1,200 and 2,400 doses. Pre-ordering required requesting at least 300 doses, increasing in increments of 300. About 250 different locations pre-ordered doses.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has said that 533,000 children are newly eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and officials would initially be distributing 116,000 pediatric doses across the state with more to come.