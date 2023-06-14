ST. LOUIS — MetroLink won't operate Saturday and Sunday between the Central West End station and the Union Station stop to allow for maintenance work.

Because of the shutdown, Metro Transit will run shuttle buses between the CWE, Cortex, Grand, Union Station and Civic Center stops. Passengers should allow an extra 20 minutes for their trips.

Metro suggests that westbound riders get off at the Civic Center station to catch bus shuttles to the Grand, Cortex and CWE stations. Westbound riders headed to Union Station should exit there.