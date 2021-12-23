No white Christmas week expected for St. Louis this year as temps may near record highs

ST. LOUIS — Don't expect a white Christmas around St. Louis this year as temperatures may near record highs in some parts over the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs from Christmas Eve on Friday through Sunday are expected to be between 50 and 70 degrees with lows between about 28 to 58, according to the weather service's St. Louis office.

On Friday, temperatures may near the record high for Dec. 24 of 73 degrees set in the area in 1889, the service reported.

Highs over the holiday weekend are typically in the low 40s.

"Santa may not be so eager to head back to the north pole with these temperatures," the weather service's St. Louis office posted on social media this week.

There is also a slight chance of showers overnight Christmas Eve and again a chance of rain Sunday, according to the service.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.