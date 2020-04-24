Normandie Golf Course in Bel-Nor to reopen on Sunday

BEL-NOR — Normandie Golf Club, which closed in January after its management company opted out of a contract, will reopen on Sunday, according to a message on its website.

The 117-acre public golf course on St. Charles Rock Road, built in 1901, claims to be the oldest public course west of the Mississippi River still in its original location. The University of Missouri-St. Louis bought the club for $1.4 million in January 2015 and leased it to a subsidiary of Walter Golf Management at $1 per year for 10 years. Walters opted out of the contract in January.

The course is reopening under a joint venture between the nonprofit groups Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association and Beyond Housing, which rehired Walters. The venture said it will lease the course from UMSL for the rest of the year with a potential option to buy it by the end of the year.

The joint venture said it wants to use the course “as a philanthropic platform” for the continued advancement of the 24:1 Initiative, a community-development effort involving the area in 24 municipalities that make up the Normandy school district.