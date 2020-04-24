You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Normandie Golf Course in Bel-Nor to reopen on Sunday
0 comments

Normandie Golf Course in Bel-Nor to reopen on Sunday

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Normandie Golf Club

Nathan Hearst, 37, of St. Louis, lines up a putt on the 18th green at Normandie Golf Club on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. A group of area business, golf and nonprofit leaders are pushing for a $20 million overhaul of the course, which is considered the oldest west of the Mississippi River. Photo by Jeremy Kohler, jkohler@post-dispatch.com

BEL-NOR — Normandie Golf Club, which closed in January after its management company opted out of a contract, will reopen on Sunday, according to a message on its website.

The 117-acre public golf course on St. Charles Rock Road, built in 1901, claims to be the oldest public course west of the Mississippi River still in its original location. The University of Missouri-St. Louis bought the club for $1.4 million in January 2015 and leased it to a subsidiary of Walter Golf Management at $1 per year for 10 years. Walters opted out of the contract in January.

The course is reopening under a joint venture between the nonprofit groups Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association and Beyond Housing, which rehired Walters. The venture said it will lease the course from UMSL for the rest of the year with a potential option to buy it by the end of the year.

The joint venture said it wants to use the course “as a philanthropic platform” for the continued advancement of the 24:1 Initiative, a community-development effort involving the area in 24 municipalities that make up the Normandy school district.

Greens fees on Sunday range from $25 to $43 per player, depending on the time.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports