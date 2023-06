EARTH CITY — A stretch of northbound Earth City Expressway closed since March will reopen by 8 a.m. Friday, the Missouri Department of Transportation has announced.

Meanwhile, the southbound side of the same stretch — between Shoreline and Lakefront drives — will shut down at 8 a.m. Monday until mid-September.

The closures of the divided road, also known as Highway 141, are to replace the southbound part of the bridge, which spans retention ponds in the northwest St. Louis County business park.