Northbound portion of I-55/70 to close near Troy, Ill., in August

TROY, Ill. — About five miles of northbound Interstate 55/70 will be closed from early evening Aug. 6 to 6 a.m. Aug. 9 while the road is resurfaced, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The closure, from Illinois Route 159 to Interstate 270, will allow crews to build a new asphalt surface on the section, and is part of a larger project that will include additional lane closures, according to state transportation officials.

Weather permitting, the section will close at 6 p.m. Aug. 6, and reopen by 6 a.m. Aug. 9. The southbound lanes will not be affected.

Drivers can detour around the work by exiting onto I-255 northbound and then I-270 eastbound and then back onto I-55 northbound or I-70 eastbound at the area where the two interstates diverge.