Northbound right shoulder of I-270 between Dorsett and I-170 to close temporarily early next week

UPDATED Thursday, 10:30 a.m., after the Missouri Department of Transportation corrected their statement. No traffic lanes will be closed next week.

ST. LOUIS — Crews will close the northbound right shoulder of Interstate 270 for several days next week for construction on overhead sign trusses.

The affected area is between Dorsett Road and Interstate 170 in north St. Louis County, and the lanes will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The shoulder will be closed while the work is being performed, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release on Wednesday.

For information on other road projects, go to traveler.modot.org/map

