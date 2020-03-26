Not enough drivers means delays for some Metro bus routes
Not enough drivers means delays for some Metro bus routes

Metro works to keep public vehicles clean

Stacy Loggins, a janitorial supervisor for Metro, wipes down the interior of a bus with disinfectant on Thursday, March, 12, 2020, with disinfectant at the DeBaliviere Metro Bus Facility. Metro cleaners have been asked to be sure to change up towels frequently and wear two pairs of gloves as they perform cleaning tasks. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Already operating on a reduced schedule, some Metro bus routes faced delays Thursday due to an operator shortage.

Metro posted a notice on its Twitter account that some buses could be delayed.

The transit agency on Monday said it would reduce Metro Bus and MetroLink service as ridership has fallen off during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The changes included having MetroLink run on a weekend schedule and bus routes running on Saturday schedules. 

