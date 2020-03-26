Not enough drivers means delays for some Metro bus routes

Already operating on a reduced schedule, some Metro bus routes faced delays Thursday due to an operator shortage.
Metro posted a notice on its Twitter account that some buses could be delayed.
Rider Alert: Some MetroBus routes may experience delays today due to operator availability. Please allow extra time for your commute and contact Transit Information (7 a.m. - 6 p.m.) to check on the status of your bus - 314.207.9786 (text) | 314.231.2345 (phone).— Metro (@STLMetro) March 26, 2020
The transit agency on Monday said it would reduce Metro Bus and MetroLink service as ridership has fallen off during the coronavirus pandemic.
The changes included having MetroLink run on a weekend schedule and bus routes running on Saturday schedules.
